William “Bill” Gebhardt, 88, St. Cloud

March 1, 1929 - July 23, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St Cloud for William “Bill” Gebhardt, age 88, of St Cloud, who died at home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.

Bill was born March 1st, 1929 to Lawrence & Mayme (Barthelemy) Gebhardt and raised in St Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. At 17 he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably during WWII where he was stationed in Korea. Bill married Carole Hanlon on June 26, 1954. He worked at Northern States Power Company for 40 years until his retirement in 1988. Bill was very grateful for his 63 beautiful years of marriage and was blessed with family who will miss him dearly.

Bill was a very kind, accepting, hardworking, and compassionate family man. He was an avid golfer especially with his long time buddies at Rich Spring Golf Course. Bill was also a passionate fisherman and hunter and enjoyed working in his garden, growing champion tomatoes. He loved watching his grandchildren compete in their various sports and activities and was a Minnesota sports fan cheering on the Vikings, Twins, Gophers, Wild, Timberwolves and Lynx. Bill was a member of St. Cloud VFW Post #428, Eagles Aerie # 622, and Cold Spring American Legion Post #455.

With great sadness Bill leaves behind his wife Carole; children Susan Wendt (Roger Schleper) of St Cloud, David (Liz Johnson-Gebhardt) of Priest River, Idaho, Karen (Craig) Anderson of Forestburg, South Dakota, LuAnn (Mike) Jensen of Missoula, Montana and Margaret (Rick) Manning of Minnetonka Beach, Minnesota; Papa’s grandchildren Drew Anderson, Nick Wendt, Adam Jayne-Jensen, Amy Nelson, Jake Manning, Samantha Jensen, Peter Manning, Charlie Manning, Scott Schleper and Jenny Schleper; Papa’s great-grandchildren Sawyer, Knox, Dierks, Bergan, Rowan, Krew, Solomon and Paul. He was loved beyond measure!

He is being rejoined with his parents, sister Muriel (Gans) Zimmer, brothers Jack and Don Gebhardt, granddaughter Rachael Jensen and great grandson Baby Wendt.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Croix Hospice for all their caregiving to Bill and his family.

Memorials are preferred to Cathedral High School Building Campaign.