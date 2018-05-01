William “Bill” F. Hubbard, 56, St. Martin

February 17, 1962 - April 29, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud for William “Bill” F. Hubbard, age 56, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries received in an automobile accident. Rabbi Simon DeLaPena and Pastor Ramon Blue will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at Jubilee Worship Center.

Bill was born February 17, 1962 in San Jose, CA to John & Elizabeth Hubbard. He was raised by Richard & Elizabeth Harold. Bill married Lesli Edstrom on March 4, 2000 in Reno, NV. They lived in Waite Park and St. Joseph before moving to St. Martin in 2015. Bill was a childcare provider. He was a member of Kehilat Beit Teffilah (House of Prayer Community) and Friends of Bill W. Bill enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to the Post Office and corner store to visit with people. He was compassionate, loving, giving, caring and devoted to his wife.