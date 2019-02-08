William (Bill) Charles Gallipo, 72, Sartell

June 7, 1946 - February 3, 2019

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with a time for sharing at 7:00pm, for William (Bill) Charles Gallipo, age 72 of Sartell, who passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell.

Bill was born June 7, 1946, in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Darwin (Tom) and Paula (Cochrane) Gallipo. He attended Aberdeen High School, but after a move – he graduated from Omaha Central High School in Nebraska and went on to attend and play football at Dakota Weselyn University in Mitchell, South Dakota where he received a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. Bill met Sheri Bierne while in college and they were married on December 28, 1968 at the First Luthe ran Church in Mitchell. Bill’s first job out of college was as a PE teacher and Football Coach in Elmore, MN. After spending 16 years teaching PE & coaching several sports in Elmore, Blue Earth & Swea City, Iowa – he was given the opportunity to become the Dean of Students in Holdingford, MN where he was also the coach of the boys basketball team.

Holdingford led him to Sartell High School and then eventually to Becker High School where he finished up his teaching, administrative and coaching career before retiring in 2004.

Bill was a true sports fanatic! Whether playing, coaching, cheering or watching – he loved it all! His greatest pride and joy was to be around his children and grandchildren. There wasn't an activity that they had – that he ever wanted to miss. He maintained close relationships with the dear friends he made throughout his life – especially on the golf course.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Paula & Tom and survived by his wife of 50 years: Sheri; Children: Shanna (Brian) Oberg of Camas, Washington, Kyle of Washougal Washington and Brandon (Katie) of Sartell; Four grandchildren: Brody Oberg, Mason Oberg, Ruby Gallipo and Dylan Gallipo; Sisters: Alona (Alan) Moller and Tania Huston both of Camas, Washington.

The entire Gallipo family would like to give their heartfelt thank yous to the staff at Edgewood Senior Living. They went above and beyond not only for Bill, but for all of us.

He will be greatly missed! Please come and visit with family & friends and share stories.

With tears we saw you suffer,

As we watched you fade away,

Our hearts were almost broken,

As you fought so hard to stay.

We knew you had to leave us,

But you never went alone,

For part of us went with you

The day you left your home.

The Day You Left

– By Anonymous