William “Bill” Ardell, 80, Sartell and formerly of Baltimore
August 17, 1937 - January 13, 2018
A celebration of life will be in the spring for William “Bill” Ardell, age 80 of Sartell and formerly of Baltimore who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Gans) of Sartell; daughters, Emily Ardell (Matt Oster) of Chicago, IL, Molly (James) McGovern of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Annie, Miles, Julia and Tommy; and siblings, Robert (Lee) Ardell of Houston, TX, Mary Ardell (Al McClintock) of Ft. Bragg, CA and Julie Ardell of Wesley Chapel, FL.