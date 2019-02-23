Wild Win Second Straight

The Minnesota Wild swept back-to-back games with Friday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota took an early lead. They put up two goals in the opening period and shutout Detroit. In the second, they tallied one more, but the Red Wings also scored their first point.

Up 3-1 in the final period, the Wild would score no more. Detroit put in their second, but Minnesota held on to win 3-2.

Luke Kunin , Jordan Greenway , and Eric Staal each scored one for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild improve to 29-27-6. They will hit the ice again on Sunday when they host the St. Louis Blues. Pre-game starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.