WINNIPEG -- The Minnesota Wild have been off to a slow start at the beginning of the season and hope to turn this around after five days off.

The Wild will hit the road Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Minnesota is 1-3 on the season and have struggled to stay healthy.

Drop of the puck is 7:00 p.m.