Wild Take Game 3 with 6-2 Win at Home

After falling behind 1-0 on an early power play, the Minnesota Wild found their groove -- dominating their way to a 6-2 game three win in St. Paul. Winnipeg now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 1 -- Wednesday, April 11, Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6 PM CT WIN 3, MIN 2

Game 2 -- Friday, April 13, Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6:30 PM CT WIN 4, MIN 1

Game 3 -- Sunday, April 15, Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 PM CT MIN 6, WIN 2

Game 4 -- Tuesday, April 17, Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 PM CT

-- Tuesday, April 17, Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 PM CT Game 5 -- Friday, April 20, Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD

-- Friday, April 20, Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD Game 6 -- Sunday, April 22, Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBD (if necessary)

-- Sunday, April 22, Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 -- Wednesday, April 25, Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD (if necessary)

Scoring for Minnesota came from Mikael Granlund, Zach Parise, Matt Dumba, Eric Staal, Jordan Greenway, and Marcus Foligno.

NHL.com

NHL.com

Game four is set to start at 7:00 PM CT Tuesday night back at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: AM 1390 KXSS ).