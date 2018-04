The Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The win improves the Wild to 2-0 on the preseason.

Jared Spurgeon's goal in the second period would prove to be the only tally of the game for either side, while Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock made 21 saves to earn the shutout.

The Wild will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. The regular season begins on October 5th in Detroit.