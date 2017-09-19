Wild Skate Past Winnipeg In Preseason Opener Monday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a shootout Monday night in both teams' preseason debut. The Wild will host Winnipeg on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

After an early Jets goal, Minnesota tied the game with a Charlie Coyle power play goal at 5:55 of the first period. Zack Mitchell gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with a goal at 15:04 of the second period, but the Jets answered with a goal 2:21 later.