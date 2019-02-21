Wild Ship Coyle Off To Boston

The Minnesota Wild traded veteran forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins Wednesday. Minnesota will receive minor league center Ryan Donato and a fifth round draft pick in return.

Coyle, 26, was eighth on the team with 28 points, including ten goals and 18 assists. In eight seasons with Minnesota, Coyle charted 242 points (91 goals) in 479 games.

The Wild will take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.