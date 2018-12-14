Wild Score Five To Foil Florida

The Minnesota Wild beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 17-12-2 on the season with the win.

Florida took the early lead with a Denis Maglin goal at 2:20 of the opening period, but the Wild took control from there. Nino Niederreiter tied the game at 15:22 of the first, then scored the eventual game-winner at 11:54 of the second period.

Eric Staal, Zach Parise and Jonas Brodin would also find the back of the net for Minnesota before it was all said and done.

The Wild will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.