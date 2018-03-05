Wild Rally Past Red Wings Sunday
The Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Red Wings 4-1 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild improves to 37-22-7 on the season with the win.
Minnesota trailed 1-0 after one period before taking the lead in the second period. Eric Staal tied the game with a power play goal at 7:22 of the second, his 34th goal of the season, before Zach Parise gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 10:15.
Jason Zucker added a pair of third period insurance goals to seal the win for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves in the win.
The Wild will host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night in St. Paul. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.