Wild Rally Past Red Wings Sunday

The Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Red Wings 4-1 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild improves to 37-22-7 on the season with the win.

Minnesota trailed 1-0 after one period before taking the lead in the second period. Eric Staal tied the game with a power play goal at 7:22 of the second, his 34th goal of the season, before Zach Parise gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 10:15.

Jason Zucker added a pair of third period insurance goals to seal the win for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves in the win.