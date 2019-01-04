Wild Rally Past Leafs Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Thursday afternoon in Canada. The Wild is now 19-17-3 on the season after the win.

Minnesota trailed early after allowing a Mitch Marner goal just seven seconds into the opening period, followed by another Marner goal just 5:31 later. However, Charlie Coyle's seventh goal of the season cut Toronto's lead in half at 9:10.

Wild captain Mikko Koivu tied the game at 5:09 of the second period with his sixth goal of the season, but the Leafs responded with a William Nylander goal at 8:16 to re-take the lead.

Minnesota would get the last laugh, tying the game on a Jared Spurgeon goal at 9:36 of the second period, then getting the game-winner from Zach Parise at 4:21 of the third.

The Wild will play at Ottawa Saturday afternoon, with puck drop set for 1 p.m.