Wild Fall to Oilers 7-2

The Minnesota Wild fell to the Edmonton Oilers in a back-to-back loss on Friday night.

While the score looks like a blowout, the game was close most of the way. In the first period, the Oilers scored three goals to get out to an early lead. The Wild scored in the second period to cut the gap to 3-1.

In the third, Minnesota started to find a groove and got as close as 4-2, but they could not dig themselves all the way out of the hole. Edmonton went on to score several more goals late in the game.

Marcus Foligno and Nino NIederreiter scored Minnesota’s two goals.

With the loss, the Wild fall to 15-12-2. They return to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 11th to face the Montreal Canadiens. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.