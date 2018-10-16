Wild Fall Flat In Nashville

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Monday night at Bridgestone Arena. The Wild is now 1-2-2 to start the season.

After a Craig Smith power play goal gave the Preds an early lead at 6:01 of the first period, Minnesota's Matt Dumba answered with a power play goal of his own at 13:29 of the first.

However, Nashville pulled away with a pair of goals in the second period, starting with Mattias Ekholm's tally at 3:51 followed by Filip Forsberg's goal at 12:02.

Mikko Koivu made it a one-goal game at 15:03 of the second, but the Preds would hold on defensively before icing the game with an empty net goal at 19:49 of the third period.

The Wild will host Arizona Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.