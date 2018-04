TAMPA BAY - The Minnesota Wild gave up three third period goals in the final three minutes to lose 3-0 Saturday night.

The Wild only had 22 shots on net compared to 31 for Tampa Bay. Minnesota continued to struggle on the power-play going 0-6.

Tampa Bay broke the 0-0 deadlock with just under three minutes to go in the game. They would add a second less than a minute later making the score 2-0. The third was a empty net goal.