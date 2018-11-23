Wild Defeat Jets 4-2

The Minnesota Wild downed the Winnipeg Jets 4-2. Minnesota scored 4 3rd period goals after trailing 2-0 after 2 periods.

Nino Niedereitter started the scoring for Minnesota before Eric Fehr tied the game midway through the 3rd period. Eric Stahl scored the game winning goal with 2 1/2 minutes left. Zach Parise scored with 1 minute left to secure the win.

Alex Stalock had 26 saves for the Wild. Minnesota improves to 14-7-2 and will host Arizona at 7pm Tuesday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:45.