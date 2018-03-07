Wild Crush Carolina Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 38-22-7 on the season.

Eric Staal scored a pair of goals, giving the veteran 36 on the season. His 36 goals are the fourth-most goals in the NHL this season and third-most in Wild history. Staal trails only Marian Gaborik's 38 goals in 2005-06 and 42 goals in '07-'08.