Wild Crush Canadiens Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild improve to 5-4-2 on the season with the win.

Minnesota jumped out to a 5-1 lead thanks to first period goals from Matt Cullen, Nino Niederreiter and Tyler Ennis, a second period tally from Ryan Suter and third period scores from Jared Spurgeon and Marcus Foligno.