Wilbur W. Tesch, 90, Long Prairie

October 27, 1927 - July 25, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 30, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Wilbur W. Tesch who died Wednesday at the Long Prairie Hospital. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and also 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Long Prairie.

Wilbur was born on October 27th, 1927 on the family farm in Round Prairie Township to William and Anna (Hoeppner) Tesch. He attended Greenwood County school for 6 years and Trinity Lutheran school for 2 years. He had graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1945.

He worked at Long Prairie Produce until he was drafted into the Army in March 1946 to August 1947. He also served during the Korean War from January 1951 to August 1952.

On June 6th, 1953 Wilbur was united in marriage to Phyllis Raschke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle. In the Spring of 1954, they purchased a farm near Long Prairie. Together they dairy farmed for 35 years. Wilbur was a member of the Long Prairie American Legion Post. He also served on various boards, including the Long Prairie Township Board for 51 years and on the Board of Directors for Lake Country State Bank for 20 years. He was a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church and participated on many of the committees of the church. After retiring from the family farm, he enjoyed gardening and driving around in the Ranger checking out the crops. Wilbur was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Wilbur is survived by his loving wife Phyllis of 65 years; children, Mary (Mark) Collins of Long Prairie, LuAnn (Dennis) Zigan of Long Prairie, and Jane (Hermie Imdieke) Zirbes of Long Prairie, brother, Kenneth Tesch of Long Prairie. He also has 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley Sarazin.