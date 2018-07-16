Wilbur E. Wilkens, 79, St. Joseph

July 17, 1938 - July 15, 2018

Funeral services will be at 2PM on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph for Wilbur E. Wilkens, age 79, of St. Joseph who died Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Rev. Jennie Thul will officiate and burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery, Decorah, Iowa. Family and friends may call from 5-7PM on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the church in St. Joseph and also one hour prior to services Wednesday also at the Church. There will be a prayer service at 6:30PM on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Wilbur was born July 17, 1938 in Decorah, IA to William and Esther (Nordheim) Wilkens. He married Jeanie (Rohm) on July 10, 1960 in Decorah, IA. Wilbur was an Army veteran and he served at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He worked as a retail manager for Big Bear Farm Supply stores retiring from the St. Cloud location. Wilbur was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, a board member for Habitat for Humanity and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and his church serving thousands of hours for each. He enjoyed nature photography and Wilbur was always there to lend a hand and was a friend to all who knew him.

Wilbur is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanie and daughters Tammy (Peter) Mitchell of Minneapolis, Terena Wilkens of St. Peter; siblings, Marlys Lien of Decorah, IA, Bill (Barbara) of Franklin, NC and Mary (Jon) Jenson of College Place, WA.