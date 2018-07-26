WHO PUT THE CAT IN THE BAG? [WATCH]

Insider/Youtube

I'VE HEARD OF LETTING THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG...BUT WHO PUT HIM IN THERE?

Mr. Bean loves to play in bags. It's one of his favorite toys. I always ask for paper when I shop because it's the cheapest play thing for Mr. Bean that I can get, and bags are his favorite. He's a terror and rips them apart. But this bag? I don't think he'll be able to harm it.

Julian Stratenschulte via Getty Images

This cat in the bag creation is brilliant! I'm all about kitty cat comfort on trips to the vet, and if this is a way to do it, hats off to the creators.

The idea behind the cat in the bag, is that it keeps your cat from feeling trapped in a carrier. Since your cat's head is out and about, and they can move around freely inside of the bag, they don't actually feel trapped; even though they sort of are.