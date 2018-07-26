WHO PUT THE CAT IN THE BAG? [WATCH]
I'VE HEARD OF LETTING THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG...BUT WHO PUT HIM IN THERE?
Mr. Bean loves to play in bags. It's one of his favorite toys. I always ask for paper when I shop because it's the cheapest play thing for Mr. Bean that I can get, and bags are his favorite. He's a terror and rips them apart. But this bag? I don't think he'll be able to harm it.
This cat in the bag creation is brilliant! I'm all about kitty cat comfort on trips to the vet, and if this is a way to do it, hats off to the creators.
The idea behind the cat in the bag, is that it keeps your cat from feeling trapped in a carrier. Since your cat's head is out and about, and they can move around freely inside of the bag, they don't actually feel trapped; even though they sort of are.