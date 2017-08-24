White Sox Rally to Beat the Twins 4-3

The Twins lost 4-3 in Chicago against the White Sox. Yoan Moncada doubled in the tying run against Taylor Rogers in the 8th inning before Tim Anderson singled in the game-winning run in the 9th against Trevor Hildenberger. Ervin Santana threw 7 innings with 2 runs (1 earned) for the Twins.

Jorge Polanco was 2-4 with a solo homerun and 2 RBIs and Joe Mauer went 1-4 with a run scored for Minnesota. The Twins are 65-61 and hold a 1/2 game lead on both Kansas City and the L.A. Angels for the 2nd wildcard spot in the American League.