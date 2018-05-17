While Blocked in Senate, House OKs Transportation Amendment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota House has approved a constitutional amendment to dedicate some sales tax revenue to transportation repairs. But voters shouldn't expect to see it on the ballot this fall.

The constitutional amendment faces stiff odds even after the House passed it on a 76-54 vote. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said it likely won't get a vote in the narrowly divided Senate due to a lack of Democratic support.

If passed, the GOP-backed amendment would dedicate revenues from auto parts, repairs and rentals to a state transportation fund. Democrats have objected, saying it would take money from the general fund without raising new money.