What’s Trending: Your Dog Hates Being Hugged

THINK YOUR DOG LIKES HUGS? THINK AGAIN

I always wonder why Sampson seems so uncomfortable when I hug him. I just found out that studies show dogs really don't like being hugged. They put up with it, but they do not like it.

WHY DOGS HATE HUGS

Just because your dog doesn't like being hugged, doesn't mean they don't love you. The reason dogs don't enjoy being hugged is because they are "cursorial animals." What?! What that means is dogs are designed for 'swift running'; their first line of defense is typically not to bite, but to run away.

So if you're dog doesn't know the person hugging them, or if they do and they feel threatened by them in any way, they could react by biting them, so they can run! Makes sense, since you're taking away their natural ability to 'take off.'

THIS EXPLAINS SO MUCH!