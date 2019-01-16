What’s Next with Diana Pierce? [LISTEN]

WHAT'S NEXT WITH DIANA?

Former KARE 11 anchor Diana Pierce has had an amazing career. Now...she's doing life on her own terms, and I love what she's doing.

OUR INTERVIEW

Listen to our LIVE interview we had with Diana Pierce on Tuesday, January 15th by clicking on the play button below.

LEARN MORE

Find out where she's been...Who she has been interviewing. Do you have questions for Diana? Would you like to tell her something? Let me know now by sending your questions to kelly@wjon.com or kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.