What Would Your Derby Name Be? Find Out Here [AUDIO]

The St. Cloud Area Roller Dolls will be hosting a home bout between the Prowlers and Gargoyle Brigade Saturday January 6th at 6pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30. Pre-Sale tickets are $10 and are available at the Skatin Place, Youth Shelter Supply and at Granite City Comics and Games. Tickets will also be available at door for $13. Tickets 10 and under get in free.

Suzy Contusion joined me on WJON today. Listen to the two of us talking about the bout. We also discussed people can determine what there derby name would be. Find that information here .