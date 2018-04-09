What Will You Name Your Minnesota Baby?
Today is Name Yourself Day. That got me to thinking, what are the most popular names right here in St. Cloud? I checked out the list from 2017 at CentraCare for The St. Cloud hospital, and these were the top names on the list last year.
TOP 10 GIRLS NAMES IN ST CLOUD FOR 2017 WERE:
- Ava
- Isabella
- Emma
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Addison
- Claire
- Evelyn
- Salma
- Stella
TOP 10 BOYS NAMES IN ST CLOUD FOR 2017 WERE:
- Henry
- Liam
- Mohammed
- Jack
- Nolan
- William
- Jackson
- Logan
- Wyatt
- Grayson
LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE
Do you want to be unique? Do you want your child to risk being the only one with a name like that in the whole school? It's risky. They could either be teased or adored. Either way, they might be the name changing trendsetters of future generations.
Here's a look at the most unique names I could find from popsugar.com.
BOYS UNIQUE NAMES
- Augustin
- Benton
- Cayson
- Dangelo
- Eliseo
- Flynn
- Gibson
- Hayden
- Ignacio
- Joziah
- Kyan
- Lathan
- Maxton
- Quinton
- Roderick
- Turner
- Vaughn
- Yahuda
- Zaire
GIRLS UNIQUE NAMES
- Armelle
- Brixley
- Calla
- Darby
- Elora
- Farren
- Greer
- Hensley
- Ina
- Jaelyn
- Kaia
- Lillith
- Maren
- Nimah
- Oriana
- Rowen
- Sena
- Thea
- Uri
- Weylyn
- Zaylee