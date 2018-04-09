What Will You Name Your Minnesota Baby?

Today is Name Yourself Day. That got me to thinking, what are the most popular names right here in St. Cloud? I checked out the list from 2017 at CentraCare for The St. Cloud hospital, and these were the top names on the list last year.

TOP 10 GIRLS NAMES IN ST CLOUD FOR 2017 WERE:

Ava

Isabella

Emma

Olivia

Amelia

Addison

Claire

Evelyn

Salma

Stella

TOP 10 BOYS NAMES IN ST CLOUD FOR 2017 WERE:

Henry

Liam

Mohammed

Jack

Nolan

William

Jackson

Logan

Wyatt

Grayson

LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE

Do you want to be unique? Do you want your child to risk being the only one with a name like that in the whole school? It's risky. They could either be teased or adored. Either way, they might be the name changing trendsetters of future generations.

Here's a look at the most unique names I could find from popsugar.com.

BOYS UNIQUE NAMES

Augustin

Benton

Cayson

Dangelo

Eliseo

Flynn

Gibson

Hayden

Ignacio

Joziah

Kyan

Lathan

Maxton

Quinton

Roderick

Turner

Vaughn

Yahuda

Zaire

GIRLS UNIQUE NAMES