What Up Wednesday; Emergency Vehicles and Boys Scouts [AUDIO]
Today on WJON's "What Up Wednesday" listeners and I talked about the changes the boys scouts are making with their name and policy to encourage both boys and girls to join the organization. Listeners also talked about cars failing to stop or move out of the way for emergency vehicles. Listen to a portion of the program below.
