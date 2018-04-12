What Sports Should Suzy Contusion and Jim Maurice Play? [AUDIO]

Suzy Contusion of the St. Cloud Area Roller Dolls joined me as my co-host on WJON today in advance of the SCAR Dolls hosting the Dames of Anarchy from Mason City, Iowa Saturday at 7pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Doors open at 6pm.

Suzy is a 6-year veteran of the SCAR Dolls and a 3-time co-host of the WJON morning show with me. Suzy and WJON news man Jim Maurice answered a series of questions to determine what sport best suits them. Listen to parts 1 and 2 for the results.

Learn more about the SCAR Dolls here .