What Outrageous Ideas Do Your Kids Have? [VIDEO]

Insider/Youtube.com

MY SON WANTS TO SPEND TIME WITH HIS GRANDPARENTS

So my son stopped me dead in my tracks when we were riding in the car, and he said, "Hey! I have a project that i want to work on with Grandma and Grandpa!" I was so excited! "Really? What is it?"

HAUNTED SPIRITS

My son proceeded to tell me that he walked to Walmart and already had purchased the material for the project.

He then pulled up a video of a cool, eery, strange halloween costume idea he saw on youtube.

It involves learning how to walk on stilts, and is very complicated. At first I thought; oh this isn't going to fly with the Grandparents; but each time I watch it; I think...maybe we could do it? He's already bought all the material, so he's all in. First things first; finding stilts or crutches or something for him to learn how to walk on.

WHAT OUTRAGEOUS IDEAS DO YOUR KIDS HAVE?