What Is The Right Way To Put On A Bra?

Thank you for the tips on proper bra wearing techniques. But I want you to tell me how anybody gets into a razor back bra? I trapped myself in the bathroom this morning trying to cross my bra straps so I wouldn't have them showing with my summer dress...Major fail. I'm still looking for help. Who are the talented women out there that can actually hook their bra in the back? That's like doing cartwheels for me...I can't do that either. If I get in my new bra, I'm never taking it off again, because I can't figure it out...but...these are great tips...regardless.