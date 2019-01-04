What Girl Scout Cookies Have We Said Goodbye To?

The Girl Scouts having been going strong for a VERY LONG time; and cookies have been a big part of their history all the way back to 1917, when they sold homemade sugar cookies. Honestly; I would LOVE some homemade sugar cookies. Anyway, do you know the answers to these Girl Scout Trivia Questions.

WHEN DID GIRL SCOUTS START SELLING COOKIES?

What year did the Girl Scout cookie sales begin?

The year was 1917, when the Girl Scouts went door to door selling their home made sugar cookies! Yum!

At one point, there were 29 different baking companies making Girl Scout cookies. In the late 70's they cut that number down to 4; but there are two main companies baking their cookies right now? Who are they?

The ABC Bakers and The Little Brownie Bakers. Wow! Can you imagine how their bakeries changed since being involved with the Girl Scouts.

THE COOKIE GRAVEYARD

What Girl Scout cookies have been sent to the GSC graveyard?