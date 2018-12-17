What Does A $60 Box of Chocolates Taste Like?
THE MOST AMAZING CHOCOLATES
My boys and I took our annual Christmas Mall of America trip Saturday. We shop; we eat; we "Fly Over America," and we shop some more.
We typically eat a big supper after a full day of shopping; but this year, the line was too long and the boys didn't want to wait. So; we were all starving at about 8 pm. As I'm driving home, my oldest son says, "Well Mom...I bought you your Christmas gift, but I have to give it to you right now; or it might go bad before Christmas."
That's pressure.
THE GOLD COLLECTION: GODIVA CHOCOLATES
So as I'm driving, he pulls out this amazing box of chocolates...I was driving so I never really even got to see WHERE it was from; but my son proceeded to tell me that he spent $60 on this box of chocolates..because HIS Mother gets "Only The Best." He opened the box, and flashed at me the delicious variety of chocolates inside. We all dove in.
THE MOST DELICIOUS RIDE HOME
We proceeded down HWY 94 towards home; each of us indulging in bite after bite of these delicious chocolates. They all started with a really chocolate flavor; and it would take a few minutes before you discovered the underlying flavor, whether it be a Chocolate Espresso, Vanilla, Raspberry or all of our favorite of the night; Lemon! These were amazing chocolates. Perhaps the most amazing chocolates I've ever had. I think we all agreed; there really IS a difference!
I honestly wanted to eat more; but I couldn't. I think I maxed out on 3 - 4 pieces. Between the 4 of us, we finished off the whole box in a matter of 20 minutes.