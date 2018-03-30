What Are Minnesotans Favorite Easter Candies?

A list was released today of America's favorite Easter candies. Topping the list was the giant chocolate bunnies; no Easter basket should be without. It's the centerpiece of the basket.

WHAT MAKES YOUR EASTER BASKET SPECIAL

Surround that with a few Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Eggs, and that would be pure heaven for half of us. Of course, that's not enough for most of us. We hope the Easter Bunny will sprinkle our baskets with a host of other small treats, including pastel colored M&M's, mini Cadbury eggs, jelly beans, malted eggs and some gummies. Then top it off with some colorful peeps and big Cadbury eggs, and voila!...you have an edible piece of art. Thank you Easter Bunny.

MINNESOTA EASTER BUNNY

But to make this a true Minnesotan Easter basket, the Easter Bunny has to do a little extra hopping. He has to put some gifts in there....maybe a doll...maybe a toy car...maybe a DVD of your favorite recent movie. Maybe a couple movie tickets? Concert tickets?

THE HEALTHY SIDE OF THE EASTER BUNNY

Sometimes he throws in a new toothbrush and toothpaste for good measure. Does he actually put REAL eggs in your basket? No! Of course not! Those are dyed and sitting in the fridge for breakfast for adults.

THE SPECIAL TOUCH