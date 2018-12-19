Wendell J. Mohs, 66, Sartell

February 18, 1952 - December 18, 2018

Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Sauk Rapids Government Center for Wendell J. Mohs, age 66, who passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Wendell was born February 18, 1952 in Blackduck, MN to Norbert & Martha (Pink) Mohs. He married Lyn Parenteau on Feb. 20, 1988. Wendell enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, playing cribbage, sitting in the sun, and spending time with his family. He was a funny, caring, loving, and a giving person who always put others first.

Survivors include his wife, Lyn of Sartell; daughters, Deanna (Travis) Raddatz of Mankato, Rachel (Brandon Eastin) Mohs of Waite Park and Patricia (Zach Jasmer) Mohs of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Audrey, Finley and Elliana; and eight siblings. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.