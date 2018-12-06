(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD-- The city of St. Cloud went back to its German roots on Thursday night. The 6 th annual Weihnachtsmarkt, or Christmas Market, was held outside the River’s Edge Convention Center.

The event kicked off with carols by the St. John’s Boy’s Choir and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

A warming tent hosted vendors selling handmade crafts as well as authentic German-Austrian food and drinks.

One of the vendors, Heinrich , made Gluhwein: a hot, spiced, red wine traditionally served in the winter around Christmas time. He was born and raised in Austria and says the event reminds him of his former home.

Opa is a grandfather, like me. He makes good European, Austrian, German pastries. Lebkuchen, Linzer Auge...and I looked at his stand and I said wow! It's homesick, almost, almost homesick.

Heinrich owned a German-Austrian restaurant downtown before his retirement. He says the market is very similar to the ones he grew up going to.

Every town basically has a Christmas market. It's not in a tent, but it's a little stand and whatever they make, they sell during Christmas. Vienna has a very big Christmas market every year.

The three-day holiday festival continues on Friday with carnival rides and a sled dog musher in the Lady Slipper Parking Lot and a community concert at the convention center.