UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Thursday, December 27th, 2018.

Misc:

-- Sartell Senior Connection coffee and conversation at 9:00 a.m. Thursday has been canceled.

Churches:

- The Holy Spirit, St. Anthony's and St. John Cantius Church Christmas break trip on Thursday to Feed My Starving Children and Nickelodeon Universe has been canceled.

Schools:

- Brainerd Public Schools' Kinder Club and Fun N Friends at Washington and Nisswa Elementary will be closed on Thursday due to weather.

Sports:

- The Granite City Classic has canceled all games originally scheduled for Thursday at Apollo High School and Sauk Rapids High School due to expected winter weather.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.