UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Saturday, April 14th, 2018.

-- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district has canceled all activities and events on Saturday. This includes the National ACT test.

-- The ROCORI Senior Center in Cold Spring is postponing Saturday's Quilt Bingo until Sunday, April 29. All other details remain unchanged.

-- St. Cloud Area Roller Derby bout for Saturday night has been canceled.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.