Weather Related Announcements For Monday, June 25th, 2018

Thinkstock

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, June 25th, 2018.

SPORTS

-- Sauk Rapids Recreations Summer Day Ball has been cancelled Monday due to the rain.

-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation has cancelled all morning Rookie, Minor, and Major League Youth Baseball Monday at Whitney Park due to rain. Pictures will be on Wednesday.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message. 

