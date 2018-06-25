Weather Related Announcements For Monday, June 25th, 2018
UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, June 25th, 2018.
SPORTS
-- Sauk Rapids Recreations Summer Day Ball has been cancelled Monday due to the rain.
-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation has cancelled all morning Rookie, Minor, and Major League Youth Baseball Monday at Whitney Park due to rain. Pictures will be on Wednesday.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.