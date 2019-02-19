Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019
UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019:
SCHOOLS: CLOSED WEDNESDAY
-- Albany
-- All Saints Academy (Fun Zone is closed as well)
-- Athlos Academy of St. Cloud
-- Benton-Stearns Voyageurs and New Frontiers School are closed.
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Foley Public Schools (no evening activities)
-- Holdingford (no activities)
-- Kimball Area (no Cubs Club)
-- Little Falls Community Schools
-- Milaca Public Schools
-- Northland Christian School and Pre-School
-- Paynesville Area
-- Prince Of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud
-- Princeton Public Schools (no Tiger Club, no activities, and no facility rentals)
-- ROCORI (ACT test moved to March 12th)
-- Royalton
-- St. Cloud Area Schools (no activities)
-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no activities)
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (no activities)
-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are closed.
-- St. Cloud State University, including St. Cloud State at Plymouth, is closed until noon.
CHURCHES:
-- Religious education classes at Annunciation in Mayhew Lake canceled.
-- Religious education classes for the Catholic parishes for St. Mary's in Upsala, St. Edwards in Elmdale and St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis are canceled.
-- Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud is closed today.
-- Bible Study Fellowship is canceled at Discovery Church
-- Calvary Community Church all on-campus events are canceled.
MISC:
-- TriCAP will have no in city bus service in Princeton and Melrose, and the Dial-A-Ride is canceled in St. Joseph and Cold Spring.
-- Benton County Historical Society is closed today.
--Salvation Army front door will be closed Wednesday. There will be no community lunch or food shelf. However, they will still have the dining room open as a warming center as needed and the emergency shelter WILL remain open.
-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals Program will have no meal delivery.
BUSINESSES:
None at this time.
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.