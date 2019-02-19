Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019:

SCHOOLS: CLOSED WEDNESDAY

-- Albany

-- All Saints Academy (Fun Zone is closed as well)

-- Athlos Academy of St. Cloud

-- Benton-Stearns Voyageurs and New Frontiers School are closed.

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley Public Schools (no evening activities)

-- Holdingford (no activities)

-- Kimball Area (no Cubs Club)

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca Public Schools

-- Northland Christian School and Pre-School

-- Paynesville Area

-- Prince Of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- Princeton Public Schools (no Tiger Club, no activities, and no facility rentals)

-- ROCORI (ACT test moved to March 12th)

-- Royalton

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (no activities)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no activities)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (no activities)

-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are closed.

-- St. Cloud State University , including St. Cloud State at Plymouth, is closed until noon.

CHURCHES:



-- Religious education classes at Annunciation in Mayhew Lake canceled.

-- Religious education classes for the Catholic parishes for St. Mary's in Upsala, St. Edwards in Elmdale and St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis are canceled.

-- Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud is closed today.

-- Bible Study Fellowship is canceled at Discovery Church

-- Calvary Community Church all on-campus events are canceled.

MISC:



-- TriCAP will have no in city bus service in Princeton and Melrose, and the Dial-A-Ride is canceled in St. Joseph and Cold Spring.

-- Benton County Historical Society is closed today.

--Salvation Army front door will be closed Wednesday. There will be no community lunch or food shelf. However, they will still have the dining room open as a warming center as needed and the emergency shelter WILL remain open.

-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals Program will have no meal delivery.

BUSINESSES:

None at this time.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.