Weather Announcements for Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018.

After-school activities:

-- Cathedral High School is canceling all after-school and evening activities tonight due to road and weather conditions.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice is canceling all after-school activities tonight. Rice Kid's Club will be closed, KidStop at Mississippi Heights and Pleasantview will be open. The referendum meeting at the middle school is also canceled.

-- Holdingford has canceled all after-school activities.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen has canceled all after-school activities/athletics including Community Education for tonight. KidStop will be at their regular hours. Little Kids Connection will remain on normal hours.

-- Albany Schools has canceled all after-school activities.

-- All St. Cloud Tech and Apollo after-school activities and practices are canceled. All District 742 Community Education classes are still on.

Misc:

-- Whitney Senior Center has canceled the 6:30 p.m. Alzheimers Support and 7:00 p.m. Stamp Club Meeting.

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.