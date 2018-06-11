Weather Announcements for Monday, June 11th, 2018

We have some weather related announcements for today (Monday) June 11th.

-- Central Minnesota Rec Soccer is cancelled for Monday due to the rain.

-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation has cancelled their Tiny T's T-ball and softball games for Monday.

-- Sauk Rapids Softball Association has cancelled all Adult Softball League games for Monday due to weather. They will be made up June 24th.

-- Palmer Ball Program (T-ball, softball and pitch ball) are cancelled for tonight due to rain.

-- Sartell-St.Stephen Summer Recreation has canceled 5th-7th-grade soccer, Monday.

-- Sartell-St.Stephen Summer Recreation has canceled all outdoor tennis, 4 and 5-year-old soccer and Kindergarten soccer programs for today (Monday) due to rain.

-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation have canceled all Minor and Major League Youth Baseball at Whitney Park today (Monday).