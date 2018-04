UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, April 16th, 2017.

Schools:

-- The Milaca public schools are running 2 hours late Monday. There's no morning pre-school.

-- The Princeton public schools are running 2 hours late Monday. There's no morning pre-school, including ECFE. Tiger Club opens at 8:00 a.m.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.