Wayne T. Robertson, 54, Becker

September 18, 1964 - January 5, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake for Wayne T. Robertson, age 54, who passed away Saturday at his home. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Wayne was born September 18, 1964 in St. Cloud to Charles & Marlene (George) Gresser. He married Sarah Schmidt on May 21, 1994 at First Lutheran Church in Crystal. Wayne worked as a sales representative for Anderson Trucking and prior to that he owned several insurance companies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, cooking and baking. Wayne also enjoyed coaching softball, baseball and football. He was a huge Viking’s fan. Most importantly, Wayne was very proud of his children.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah of Becker; children, Jacob, Jessica and Joshua all of Becker; parents, Marlene & David Robertson of Sartell; brother and sisters, Bryan (Denise) Robertson of Rice, Julie (Troy) Burklund of Sauk Rapids, Mindie (PJ) Allen of Sartell and Carrie (Joe) Skelton of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his biological father, Charles Gresser.