Watkins Man Dies After Semi Falls Off Jack

LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP -- A Watkins man is dead after a semi truck fell off a jack and landed on top of him.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Joseph Pauly was working on the big rig Wednesday when it fell off the jack just after 5:00 p.m. Family members discovered Pauly and called 911.

Emergency crews arrived to find Pauly was dead at the scene.

The incident happened at an address in the 15-thousand block of Kramer Road in Luxemburg Township.

Pauly had removed a wheel and was working underneath the truck when it slipped off a hydraulic jack, pinning him.