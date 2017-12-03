Water Main Break Causes I-694 Sinkhole In East Twin Cities

OAKDALE (AP) _ Authorities say a large water main break caused a giant sinkhole on Interstate 694 in Oakdale in the eastern Twin Cities.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday morning that the freeway was temporarily closed in both directions between 10th Street and 34th Street. The sheriff's office says Oakdale residents may face water issues because of the break.

Traffic cameras show the sinkhole had developed between lanes on the highway near the 15th Street North bridge.