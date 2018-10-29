WATCH: Storm Score Last-Second Touchdown To Top Tech

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm advanced to the Section 6AAAAA final with a drama-filled 20-16 win over the Tech Tigers Saturday afternoon. The Storm will play against Elk River for the section title Friday night in Buffalo (AM 1390).

The heroics were provided by Storm quarterback Cade Milton-Baumgardner, who found Zach Storms in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown with just 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Storm trailing the Tigers 16-14.

Friday's game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.