Warriors Wear Out Wolves Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-101 Wednesday night in California. The loss snaps the Wolves' five-game winning streak and drops them to 7-4 on the season.

The Timberwolves trailed by a single point at the half, but allowed 44 points in the third quarter and could not dig themselves out of the hole.

All five Wolves starters scored in double figures, with Andrew Wiggins leading the way with 17 points.

The Timberwolves will look to start a new winning streak when they play at Phoenix Saturday night.