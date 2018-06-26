Warren “Bud” A. Davis, 92, St. Cloud

April 13, 1926 – June 27, 2018

Warren “Bud” Arthur Davis, age 92, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Warren was born April 13, 1926 in St. Cloud, MN to Arthur and Minnie (Wood) Davis. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and received a BA degree from St. Cloud State University. Warren served in the United States Navy during World War II from January 1945 to August 1946. He lived in Bismarck, ND, Huron, SD, Minneapolis and St Cloud working as a salesman for 37 years. Warren married Joan Hanson and she died in May 1966. On August 5, 1967 he married Mary Jeppesen. Together Warren and Mary raised and showed English Springer Spaniels earning American and Canadian Championships. Warren enjoyed photography and traveling, making numerous trips to Denmark.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Davis of St. Cloud, MN; and son-in-law, Ray Hommerding of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Rick Allen, daughter Nancy Hommerding, and sisters, Dorothy and Vera.